3 Mile Rd. closed starting Monday - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

3 Mile Rd. closed starting Monday

Posted by Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (FOX19) -

Work crews in Campbell County will be starting a culvert replacement project on 3 Mile Road  on Monday and that will mean daily road closures
for two weeks.
 
The road will be closed to through traffic in between Interstate-275 and Johns Hill Road.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, March 3 and will be closed to through traffic on weekday from 8 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.
 
Traffic going to Northern Kentucky University can continue south on Route 9 to I-275 east, then take 3 Mile Road to NKU.

 Another alternate route is to head north on Route 9 to Moock Road to US 27/Alexandria Pike to north on I-471 to I -275.
 
 
