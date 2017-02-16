3 Mile Rd. closed starting Monday

Work crews in Campbell County will be starting a culvert replacement project on 3 Mile Road on Monday and that will mean daily road closures

for two weeks.



The road will be closed to through traffic in between Interstate-275 and Johns Hill Road.



The work is expected to be completed by Friday, March 3 and will be closed to through traffic on weekday from 8 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.



Traffic going to Northern Kentucky University can continue south on Route 9 to I-275 east, then take 3 Mile Road to NKU.



Another alternate route is to head north on Route 9 to Moock Road to US 27/Alexandria Pike to north on I-471 to I -275.





