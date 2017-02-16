Cursive writing could be making a comeback in Ohio schools

Some Ohio lawmakers want to resurrect cursive handwriting in public schools.

Powell Republican Andrew Brenner and Copley Republican Marilyn Slaby on Monday proposed House Bill 58, which would make cursive writing mandatory for students in kindergarten through the fifth grade.

The bill has 13 additional Republicans co-sponsoring and aims to implement a standard for Ohio students to write legible cursive by the third grade and create readable documents by the fifth grade. Rep. Brenner says cursive is useful in building well-rounded literacy and can help students with disabilities such as dyslexia learn how to write better.

"With Common Core standards taking away cursive, there wasn't much of a debate," Rep. Brenner said. "If student's don't know how to read cursive, they can't read the original founding documents."

Over the years cursive writing has taken a backseat to the digital age with people increasingly typing and communicating on smart phones.

However, it could be making a comeback after legislators in several states including Virginia, California, Florida, Arkansas and Texas have kept or reintroduced cursive writing in their state education standards.

