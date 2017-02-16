Water main break shuts down Ohio University Athens - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Water main break shuts down Ohio University Athens

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Ohio University Athens (Provided) Ohio University Athens (Provided)
ATHENS, OH -

Ohio University's Athens campus is shutdown after a water main break Thursday morning, according to the school. 

Just before 8 a.m. the university closed down due to most of the buildings being impacted. 

The university is bringing in port-a-johns and water tankers to campus. However, the officials say the water is not potable and should not be consumed. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly