Wife allegedly shoots husband in Springfield Twp.

A man was allegedly shot by his wife in Springfield Township Thursday morning, according to police.

Authorities say Lamont Lee, 45, was shot in the hip with a shotgun his wife Michelle Lee, 39, was handling. The husband's injuries were not fatal.

In a 911 call obtained by FOX19 NOW a woman can be heard in the background apologizing for discharging a firearm.

According to police, the investigation suggest the shooting was accidental.

Michelle Lee is being charged with negligent assault and using a weapon while intoxicated.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.