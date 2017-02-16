Middletown's own Kyle Schwarber makes the Bobblehead Hall of Fame

Middletown native and Chicago Cubs baseball star Kyle Schwarber just made the Hall of Fame. The Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the Kyle Schwarber Scoreboard Home Run Bobblehead.

In the 7th inning of the National League Division Series in 2015 against St. Louis, Schwarber hit a pitch that traveled an estimated 438 feet, with the ball landing on top of the right field video board.

The Bobbleheads were for sale Thursday morning, but have already sold out.

Watch the home run here.

