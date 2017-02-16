Reds GM: I don't want to talk about rebuilding anymore

Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett (50) and Lucas Luetge (65) workout on an obstacle course during the teams' first day of spring training baseball workouts, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

There’s a noticeable theme as the entire Reds team enters spring camp: Don’t use the word ‘rebuilding’.

The Reds did re-build the roster in the past few seasons after trading away star players like Aroldis Chapman, Johnny Cueto, Todd Frazier, Brandon Phillips and Jay Bruce. But, after back-to-back last place seasons, General Manager Dick Williams wants this spring to be a spring board toward a new mindset.

“I don’t want to talk about rebuilding anymore,” said Williams Thursday at the Reds training complex in Goodyear. “Last time I checked, you don’t get a trophy for being the best re-builder. You get it for winning.”

The Reds do return big name players such as Joey Votto, Billy Hamilton, Devin Mesoraco and new All-Star Adam Duvall. But, they aren’t projected to contend because they’ll be playing so many young and unproven players. Still, Williams is determined not to let that be an excuse for his club.

“It can be a crutch, it can be an excuse,” added Williams of the re-building philosophy. “It was an important part of explaining what we were doing the last couple of years to the fans, but now it’s time to play games. (This) team needs to work on developing winning players.”

#Reds GM Dick Williams: "I don't want to talk a rebuild anymore. You don't get a trophy for being the best rebuilder." pic.twitter.com/DYrTvtPh8D — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 16, 2017

Williams said the team will still look and listen at possibly trading more players, but said any more big moves are likely done. Manager Bryan Price echoed Williams’ statement about re-building and how it can affect the players.



“It’s hard to tell that to your fan base and not have it affect your players,” said Price. “To me it’s almost like saying it doesn’t matter if we win or lose and it does matter that we win and we win at a much higher rate.”

#Reds Bryan Price on the word 'rebuilding': "It's hard to tell that to your fan base and not have it affect your players." pic.twitter.com/P3A8yvcqMS — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.