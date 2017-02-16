Homicide shuts down part of Vine Street

The scene of a shooting on Vine Street. (FOX19 NOW)

One man is dead after a shooting in Mt. Auburn Thursday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police say an officer was flagged down at the 2300 block of Vine Street at 12:30 p.m. where a man was found dead in a car.

Polk Street and part of Vine Street going to the intersection at W. McMicken Avenue are closed while authorities investigate.

