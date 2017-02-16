Homicide shuts down part of Vine Street - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Homicide shuts down part of Vine Street

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The scene of a shooting on Vine Street. (FOX19 NOW) The scene of a shooting on Vine Street. (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

One man is dead after a shooting in Mt. Auburn Thursday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police say an officer was flagged down at the 2300 block of Vine Street at 12:30 p.m. where a man was found dead in a car. 

Polk Street and part of Vine Street going to the intersection at W. McMicken Avenue are closed while authorities investigate. 

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly