Police: Argument leads to fatal shooting at Middletown recording studio

The Middletown recording studio where the victim was shot and killed. (Mike Buckingham, FOX19 NOW)

Middletown Police are investigating a homicide inside a recording studio early Thursday morning.

Jamelle Willis, 29, who also goes by the name 3 Stax, was shot in the back around 1:30 a.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead inside The Razors Edge, located at 2014 Tytus Avenue.

His wife, Monica Morris Johnson Willis, said he was a father, loving husband and was trying to make a difference in his community.

"He was getting ready to do a program for the kids... the troubled kids in town. Because of the overdoses, he wanted a place for the children to go to," she said.

Monica said she received a video text from her husband just minutes before the deadly shooting. It showed the music he was working on at the time. He wrote, “R &B singers take all day they paid tho.”

Police are on the lookout for alleged shooter Willie James Boyd Jr., 21, according to a press release from Middletown authorities.

"We considered him family...we would never have thought of him to do something like this," Monica said.

Boyd owns the recording studio and also goes by the name Yung God, police say. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest on a murder charge.

Authorities say Boyd and the victim were friends and believe the shooting resulted from an argument.

"I was told it was over food because he wouldn't run to get him food," Monica said.

Monica said she was notified of his death around 6 a.m. Thursday in front of their children by police and a pastor.

Police believe several other people were inside the recording studio at the time of the shooting, but fled before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police at 513-425-7700.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.