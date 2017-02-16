NKY man accused of soliciting sexual behavior from minor via Snapchat

On Wednesday a Crittenden, Kentucky man was arrested Wedneday morning after allegedly soliciting a a minor to send him nude photos and video through Snapchat.

Joseph Boccanera, 20, is charged with inducing a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities and use of a minor in a sexual performance, both felonies. He is being held in Boone County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Boccanera allegedly used Snapchat to solicit a 12-year-old boy to take photos and videos of his genitalia.

Investigators seized 18 items of electronic and storage media for analysis. Authorities say they expect additional charges.

Detectives believe Boccanera communicated with other boys over a period of time in the same manner and encourage anyone who has been approached to call police.

