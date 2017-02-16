Winburn not running for mayor

After long being rumored to challenge Mayor John Cranley for his seat, Charlie Winburn will not be running for mayor, the Republican city councilman announced Thursday paving the way for a race dominated by Democrats.

“I have been overwhelmed over the last month by the outpouring of support and encouragement from countless Cincinnatians and friends around the region, but after careful reflection and prayer, I have decided not to run for Mayor of Cincinnati," said Winburn in a statement.

It is unclear where Winburn goes from here due to being termed out in city council. He said he originally decided not to run for mayor months ago but started reconsidering after friends and supporters urged him to toss his hat in the ring.

"While I would love to continue to serve the City of Cincinnati as a public official, I decided there were serious needs in both my public and private life that I could not serve if I jumped into a long and demanding campaign,” he said.

Winburn told the Cincinnati Enquirer he would give Cranley the toughest competition in this year's mayoral race. However, the councilman believes he would still lose.

The filing deadline for candidates is 4 p.m. Thursday. Barring last minute surprises Cranley will face two Democrats in the May 2 primary, Councilwoman Yvette Simpson and former University of Cincinnati board chairman Rob Richardson Jr. The top two finishers will move on to the general election in November.

