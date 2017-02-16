Police investigating after 2 killed in shootings on Vine Street

Police on the scene of a shooting at Vine Street at Mitchell. (FOX19 Now)

Vine Street is back open between Clinton Springs and Mitchell Avenue after a woman was found shot to death Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

Authorities say a woman, 47-year-old Pamela Hacker, 47, was gunned down in the 3900 block of Vine Street Thursday afternoon.

Police said was shot in the chest. She was transported to the hospital, but died from her injuries.

Police are searching for a male suspect, but did not provide further details.

Around noon, the area around the 2300 block of Vine Street was closed down due to a separate shooting. It's about three miles from the second shooting location.

Police said they found 24-year-old Casey Roby shot to death inside of his car.

They did not release any information about a suspect in this case.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.