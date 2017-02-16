Expect delays on I-75 South near the Norwood Lateral. Two lanes - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Expect delays on I-75 South near the Norwood Lateral. Two lanes are shut down due to a crash with injuries

The evening rush hour could be delayed for motorists on Interstate 75 near the Norwood Lateral.

Two southbound lanes are shut down due to a crash, according to police dispatchers. 

Traffic is significantly backed up in the area. 

Dispatchers said injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown.

