Expect delays on I-75 South near the Norwood Lateral. Two lanes are shut down due to a crash with injuries

The evening rush hour could be delayed for motorists on Interstate 75 near the Norwood Lateral.
Two southbound lanes are shut down due to a crash, according to police dispatchers.
Traffic is significantly backed up in the area.
Dispatchers said injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown.
The final shows of what was billed as "The Greatest Show on Earth" are being held at the Nassau Coliseum outside New York City.Full Story >
Funeral arrangements have been set for the full-time West Chester firefighter Tim Burns who died Wednesday after a long battle with renal cancer he developed through his job.Full Story >
Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.Full Story >
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.Full Story >
Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.Full Story >
