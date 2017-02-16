Madeira man sentenced to 48 months for unlawful sexual conduct with minor

A Madeira man will spend 48 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

James Erion, 49, made contact with the 15-year-old victim through the "Whisper" app during the summer of 2014.

According to police, they began an online relationship and in December of 2014 began meeting in person, including at the victim's home, picking her up after school and on weekends.

Court documents show Erion and the victim engaged in sexual conduct, as well as exchanging sexually explicit photographs. He also supplied the victim with a phone so she could continue to communicate with him secretly.

In the fall of 2015, the victim's mother discovered the secret phone and reported it to the Clearcreek Township Police Department, court documents state.

The Clearcreek Township Police Department and the FBI executed a search warrant on Erion’s home and place of employment. A forensic examination of the victim and Erion’s electronic devices revealed the history of contact and photographs.

“The Erion case is yet another reminder of the dangers our young people face as a result of social media and modern technology. As parents, we must stay diligent in warning them about dangers that exist on the other end of the cell phone screen,” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell in a news release.

Upon release from prison, Erion will be required to register as a sexual offender and report every 180 days for 25 years.

