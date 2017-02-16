Oreo introducing new Peeps flavor

It’s almost March and Peeps Oreos are here.

Instagram account @TheJunkFoodAisle says it’s only available at certain Walmart stores right now, but suggests they’ll become available at more stores soon.

A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:06am PST

The package shows the cookies are sandwiching pink icing.

No word on what it takes like, but last October social media went crazy when the rumors of the Peeps Oreos began to circulate.

Those rumors also suggested that Easter-themed Oreos will be widely available next month.

