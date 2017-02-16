Police: Man steals from car, flees on hoverboard

Cincinnati police are searching for a man they said stole items from inside a car and fled on a hoverboard.

Photos captured the suspect on a Queen City Metro after he boarded in Evanston and just before the suspect exited the bus at Downtown at 9th and Sycamore Streets.

The suspect was seen in a parking lot at 235 East 9th St, where he was observed pulling on car door handles. He then removed property from a vehicle and fled on a hoverboard, according to police.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.