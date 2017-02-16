Delta Air Lines bringing back free food

Delta Air Lines has announced that it will begin serving complimentary fresh meals on select routes starting next month.

Beginning March 1, Delta’s transcontinental passengers flying between New York City’s JFK airport and LAX and SFO in San Francisco will be the first to be given free meals.

Then on April 24, the airline will begin serving meals to fliers in 10 other major domestic transcontinental markets: from Boston to San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Also between Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and LAX; between JFK and Portland, OR, Seattle and San Diego and on flights between Seattle and Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Raleigh-Durham.

Last year, Delta experimented with bringing back free meals during a trial run.

Passengers on morning flights will have a choice between a honey maple breakfast sandwich, a continental breakfast, or fruit and cheese plate. During the day, customers will be able to select from a mesquite-smoked turkey combo, Luvo Mediterranean whole grain veggie wrap, or fruit and cheese plate.

For overnight flights, customers will be offered a breakfast bar during the pre-arrival beverage service.

Right now, the items were available for purchase.

The airline said the menu will be refreshed regularly for all 12 routes and will focus on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

Most U.S. carriers did away with complimentary meals during the financial crisis that started in 2007, and until now Hawaiian Airlines has been the only U.S. carrier to still offer them.



