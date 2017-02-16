City to build emergency wall on Riverside Drive

One of the impacted homes. (FOX19 NOW)

Ground slippage on Riverside Drive is being called an “emergency situation” by Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black.

In a meeting with contractors Thursday, Black called for a 1,200-foot retaining wall to be built behind the homes on businesses on Riverside between Hazen Street and Vance Street.

Black says the wall will cost between three and five million dollars and will be taken from the budgets of the water and sewer departments.

A preliminary report shows that local residents are “not in any immediate danger,” but city officials want to erect the wall to protect “critical water and sewer lines” beneath Riverside Drive - which serve portions of downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

“Not doing this (now) could ultimately end up in tens of millions of dollars in additional expense,” said Black.

The city manager said construction of the wall should begin soon and could take up to three or four weeks to complete.

Hillside slippage is taking its toll on businesses and homes along Riverside Dr. City calls for emergency and wants to build wall. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/286ZxzFXg2 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) February 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.