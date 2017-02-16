Osgood man killed in Ripley Co. crash

An Osgood man died on Wednesday morning in a two vehicle crash in Ripley County.

According to police, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on US 421 near Andrews Street in Osgood.



Police said a 1997 Chrysler Concorde being driven by 79-year-old Gary L. Fraser, of Osgood, pulled onto US 421 into the path of a 2008 Ford F-350 being driven by 37-year-old Aaron M. Carroll, of Holton, that was traveling southbound on US 421.

The vehicles collided nearly head-on at that location.

After the collision Fraser’s vehicle came to rest in the middle of US 421 while Carroll’s vehicle left the roadway before coming to a stop.



Fraser was entrapped in his vehicle. After he was extricated from the vehicle, he was air lifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of life threatening injuries. Fraser later died as a result of his injuries.

Carroll was not injured in the crash.



US 421 was closed for approximately two hours for crash investigation and cleanup.



Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

