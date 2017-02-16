Snickers parodies Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition with antiques, small pets

Snickers is back at it again. The candy's new ad campaign has taken over the back cover and inside back cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

This is the third consecutive year the company has played off the candy brand’s “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” campaign.

This time it features two fake special-interest magazines who unwisely published their own swimsuit issues.

One is for American Antiques that features a dresser wearing a bikini.

The other is a cover of Small Pets, featuring 50 of the best swim suits for guinea pigs.

Each one features the tag line "Magazine Editors Get Loopy When They’re Hungry."

