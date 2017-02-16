Police: Man shot multiple times in East Walnut Hills

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in East Walnut Hills Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m.at McMillan and Ashland Avenue.

Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk when he was shot.

He was taken to UC Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the victim is not cooperating with officers,

There is no information on the suspect.

