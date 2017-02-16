Warm weather cutting into businesses in the Tri-State

A big temperature swing is heading our way. We'll hit the 60s starting Friday for almost a week, but not everyone is excited.

For those on the slopes at Perfect North, the warmer temperatures are not necessarily good news.

"When these 70s, 60s come around it doesn't hold up, especially with this fake snow," Drew Siegmundt said.

Perfect North has stockpiled snow where it can. Snow cannons worked furiously Wednesday night to make snow.

"We haven't had a stretch of 60s like this in a while to know exactly how the snow's going to hold up," Operations Manager Jonathan Davis said.

The ice rink at Fountain Square only needs to hold on for a few days in the 60s, because they are shutting down for the season on Monday.

For the next few days, those in the cold weather business will have to wait and see what happens to business.

"We have to embrace it. The weather's just out of our control. There's no sense in lamenting it too much," Davis said.

Perfect North said they will stay open as long as they can, and shutting down is a day-to-day call.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.