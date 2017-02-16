Residents concerned about bobcats in Butler County

A picture of a dead bobcat taken in Ross is raising some concerns with residents in Butler County.

Comments on the picture read, "Oh my goodness...you guys all need to watch yourself when you are out," and "They will eat your tiny dogs with no problem that's for sure."

According to a Department of Energy article on bobcats at the Fernald Preserve, this may not be the issue it's being made out to be.

In a 2012 Department of Energy article Dr. Suzanne Prange, Ohio DOW Wildlife Research Biologist, was quoted saying, “bobcats are not a threat to humans and will avoid dogs, so I don't think hikers have anything to worry about in regard to bobcats and safety."

Shandon resident Sheila Luessenhop is more concerned with hunters targeting the protected species.

"I just want them left alone. They need to be repopulated and they need to be left alone," she said.

In 2014, the Department of Energy called the Fernald Preserve an attractive area for bobcats to live as sightings have been on the rise in Ohio since 1990.

“Early fall I saw one running across the backyard. That's all I've seen of them. I don't mess with them I want to leave nature alone,” Sheila Luessenhop of Shandon said.

Fernald Preserve told FOX19 NOW they are working on a program to educate residents in the area more on these animals.

