Doctors warn about dangers of 'salt and ice challenge'

Children and adults are participating in the "Salt and Ice Challenge." Middle school kids and high school teens are putting salt on their skin and then an ice cube on top, but it could leave you with burns,

"It's kind of a challenge thing to who the bigger man, who's the bigger kid, who can withstand the pain long enough,” said Physician Assistant Cody Kirschner at Norwood Urgent Care.



Over the last few months, Kirschner has treated patients participating in the challenge.



"I've seen a couple of cases since kids have gone back to school from Christmas break,” said Kirschner.



But what looks like a quick way to get some internet fame, could have long lasting effects on your body. The challenge can leave you with second and third degree burns.



"There's all kinds of bacteria on the skin naturally, staph, strep, we hear all about MRSA and resistance to antibiotics. Anytime that you open an area of the skin with a burn. You're exposing your body to any kind of infection there,” said Kirschner.



Kirschner said when the two elements interact, melting of the ice occurs turning the freezing ice back to its liquid state, maintaining a freezing temperature.



"Well below, not a solid state, but well below what we considered the freezing temperature of water on normal circumstances,” said Kirschner.



This challenge isn't all fun and games, a message tonight is for parents.



"I would absolutely encourage parents to look out for the warning signs, and kind of welts you're seeing on the arm on the next on the chest,” Kirschner said.

