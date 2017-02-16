Police: Roselawn man shot three times by masked gunman

Cincinnati Police say they responded to a shooting victim at 1633 Sparkle Drive just after 9 p.m, Thursday night.

Police say the victim, a 53-year-old man, told them he arrived to his apartment to be greeted by a masked man standing in his doorway.

The victim reports the man shot him three times and fled the scene.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is believed to be stable.

Police are still trying to determine whether or not the man was inside or outside the apartment.

They have interviewed neighbors and say they don't believe there is a history of violence at this address.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

