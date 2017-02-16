Temperature swings don't lead to more sickness

Temperatures have been swinging wildly for the last two months in the Tri-State and will be again as a warm front arrives in our area. During this same time, many people have reported feeling sick in the area. Doctors’ offices have been inundated with cases of the common cold and flu.



Many people associate changes in temperature with illness. However, there is no scientific evidence to back this up. It’s other changes in our behavior and the environment that lead to problems.



There’s a reason a cold is called a cold. The common cold is more common during the winter time. This is due in part to the fact that the viruses that cause colds and flu can more readily replicate in colder temperatures.





The main reason illness is more common in the winter though is because people spend more time indoors. When you’re indoors, you’re in closer proximity to other people. If some of those people are sick, it’s then more likely you will get sick. Temperatures force people in, but then it’s other people that are really to blame.



Illness is less common in warmer weather, but there is a catch that might be to blame for the myth that changing temperatures lead to more sickness.



As temperatures rise in early spring, plants come back to life and the pollen starts to fly. Many people suffer from allergies and these are usually the worst during the spring. Along with the return of pollen, the first half of spring is often filled with dramatic temperature swings. This is likely how sickness and temperature swings have come to be wrongly linked together.



With warmer weather expected for the next eight days, we expect the number of cases of flu and colds to go down around Cincinnati; as long as you go outside and enjoy it.



