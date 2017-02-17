Suspect arrested in murder at Middletown recording studio

The Middletown recording studio where the victim was shot and killed. (Mike Buckingham, FOX19 NOW)

Middletown City Jail officials confirmed an arrest has been made in a homicide inside a recording studio early Thursday morning.

Jamelle Willis, 29, who also goes by the name 3 Stax, was shot in the back around 1:30 a.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead inside The Razors Edge on Tytus Avenue.

Police issued a warrant for Willie James Boyd Jr., 21.

He was booked into the Middletown City Jail and is charged with murder.

Boyd owns the recording studio and also goes by the name Yung God, police say.

Authorities say Boyd and the victim were friends and believe the shooting resulted from an argument.

The investigation is ongoing.

