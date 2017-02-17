Green Township man accused of impersonating a police officer- again

A man is accused of impersonating a police officer- and it's not the first time.

Teon Arrington, 23, was set to go before a judge on Friday.

According to court documents, Arrington contacted nine people by phone on Feb. 8, claiming to be a Cincinnati Police officer with the homicide unit.

Police affidavits state he told the victims he needed to speak with them about a homicide, and gave them instructions to meet him at a specific location. He did not show up.

This is not the first time he's been accused of pretending to be a police officer.

Arrington was arrested back in 2013 after police said he called 911 several times to report false incidents and on one occasion, claimed to be an off-duty officer involved in a shooting. He was placed on probation in that case, which ended in June 2014.

Arrington was also convicted of similar crimes in 2011 and 2012, according to court records.

He's currently charged with 8 counts of impersonation of a peace officer or private police officer and 10 counts of telecommunications harassment.

