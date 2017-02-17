People line up for famous 'thing-a-lings' in Batesville

Part doughnut and part fritter, "thing-a-lings" are taking over an Indiana town today.

Schmidt Bakery makes the famous treats only to celebrate Presidents' Day.

So where exactly did the thing-a-lings come from?

According to the folks at the bakery, the tradition comes straight from the story of George Washington chopping down a cherry tree.

The thing-a-ling is made like a fritter, but with fresh cherries.

Believe it or not, the bakery usually sells more than 70,000 thing-a-lings during this weekend alone.

Schmidt Bakery opened in the 1960s and for 50 years it has been making the treats.

For the extra busy weekend, Schmidt relies on extended family to help make, sell and deliver the the thing-a-lings.

After Monday, thing-a-lings go away until next Presidents' Day.

