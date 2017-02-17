Mystery solved: What was that 'boom' in northern Kentucky?

An alarming and unexplained 'boom' rattled residents in the Campbell County area Friday morning.

Some residents described the sound as an explosion and said it even shook their homes. Emergency dispatchers were overflowed with calls from concerned homeowners.

After receiving multiple calls and messages about the boom, we set out to solve the mystery.

As it turns out, the 'boom' happened at River Metals Recycling on Licking Pike in Newport, according to the company's vice president of operations.

He said the noise was a "combustible event" that happened when a car unintentionally had gasoline in the tank as it was being crushed.

33 workers were on site at the time. No injuries were reported.

"It kinda shook things, you know," said Debbi Bonar of Newport. "I really half expected to see a car that ran into my home or something."

Bernard rushed outside, to find her neighbors also trying to figure out what happened.

"I come outside to look and I didn't see nothing out front and I went out back, I mean our alley everyone was out there in pajamas and robes and stuff like that, questioning what's going on," said Bonar.

Before hearing from the recycling plant, we spoke with numerous officials to track down the cause of the boom.

Duke Energy officials said the boom was not related to any work by their crews.

Nancy Wood with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they have no construction projects that would cause such a sound.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base officials said they have no aircraft in the area that could cause a sonic boom.

Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport said nothing there caused the noise.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.