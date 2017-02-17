Lane closures Riverside Dr. - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Lane closures Riverside Dr.

Posted by Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Expect slow traffic on Riverside Drive on the East Side Friday due to water line repairs.

Work crews will continue working on Riverside Drive between Kemper Lane and Hazen Street.  
 

The work is expected to continue until late next week.

