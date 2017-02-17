Vine Street back open after shooting

A crash on northbound I-71/75 caused problems for drivers on Sunday afternoon.Full Story >
A crash on northbound I-71/75 caused problems for drivers on Sunday afternoon.Full Story >
President Donald Trump presided over a nearly $110 billion sale of military equipment to Saudi Arabia on the first day of his first overseas visit.Full Story >
President Donald Trump presided over a nearly $110 billion sale of military equipment to Saudi Arabia on the first day of his first overseas visit.Full Story >
The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.Full Story >
The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.Full Story >
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.Full Story >
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.Full Story >
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.Full Story >
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.Full Story >