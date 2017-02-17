Vine Street back open after shooting

The scene of a shooting at Vine and Liberty. (Robert Guaderrama, FOX19 NOW)

A woman arrived at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a private vehicle after she was shot at in Over-the-Rhine Friday morning, Cincinnati police say.

Just before 10 a.m. multiple shots were fired at a vehicle the woman was in at the 1500 block of Vine Street. It's unclear if the vehicle that was shot at was the same vehicle she traveled to the hospital in.

The woman suffered minor injuries from broken glass. Police have not released details on any suspects.

Update: Scene has cleared following shooting in OTR. Vine back open. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jgCrorDyBA — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 17, 2017

Following the shooting, the area around Vine and Liberty were shutdown until 10:45 a.m. while police investigated.

This is the third instance of a part of Vine Street being shutdown following a shooting in the past 24 hours. However, authorities have not said if the shootings are related.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

