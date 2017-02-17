Lane closures scheduled for Martin Luther King Drive

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
An Amelia High School student is accused of making threats on social media over the weekend.Full Story >
An Amelia High School student is accused of making threats on social media over the weekend.Full Story >
The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.Full Story >
The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.Full Story >
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.Full Story >
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.Full Story >
Law enforcement officers will be stepping up seat belt enforcement ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.Full Story >
Law enforcement officers will be stepping up seat belt enforcement ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.Full Story >
President Donald Trump presided over a nearly $110 billion sale of military equipment to Saudi Arabia on the first day of his first overseas visit.Full Story >
President Donald Trump presided over a nearly $110 billion sale of military equipment to Saudi Arabia on the first day of his first overseas visit.Full Story >