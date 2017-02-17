Lane closures scheduled for Martin Luther King Drive - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Lane closures scheduled for Martin Luther King Drive

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Martin Luther King Drive construction continues at Interstate 71 with additional lane closures scheduled for three days.

Starting on Monday, February 20, crews will be blocking one lane of westbound Martin Luther King Drive between Gilbert Avenue and Reading Road. 

The work will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday through Wednesday February, 22.

Traffic will be maintained and all work is contingent upon the weather.

