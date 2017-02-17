Lane closures scheduled for Martin Luther King Drive

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App

FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.

Also on FOX19.com

The Martin Luther King Drive construction continues at Interstate 71 with additional lane closures scheduled for three days.

Starting on Monday, February 20, crews will be blocking one lane of westbound Martin Luther King Drive between Gilbert Avenue and Reading Road.

The work will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday through Wednesday February, 22.

Traffic will be maintained and all work is contingent upon the weather.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.