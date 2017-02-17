Black History Month: WCIN Radio

WCIN radio had many slogans.

One of those slogans that best described the station was "The Pulse of the Community."

The station's popularity grew at a time when the black community thought its problems fell on deaf ears.

Not only did WCIN open their ears but moved their feet with some of the best hits of the era.

WCIN-AM hit the airwaves in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1953.

During that time, black radio stations were just started to gain steam.

Cincinnati helped to kick off that movement with one of the first black radio stations in the country.

The station played music and told stories that catered to the black community.

"They started in 1953, one of three black stations in the whole country started right here in Cincinnati," says Lincoln Ware, A DJ for WCIN who started in the early 70s.

"I came along in '73 you know that was right after the climate of the 60's and everything was Black Power and people wanted to be in tune with everything that was going on in the community. You had the BlackSploitation Movies out so it meant a lot. People could get the information, they could hear the music and it was just crazy then back in the 70's."

Running until 2007, WCIN, according to the Federal Communications Commission, is the second oldest "black" radio station in the nation.

It helped to launch the careers of notable journalist like Ed Castleberry and Larry Dean who went on to start the first National Black Radio News Network based out of Washington D.C.

"WCIN was the heartbeat of the community," says Gina Ruffin Moore, the News Director for WCIN at the time and currently a correspondent for the National Black Rado News Network.

"News that hits you where you live, because we were able to make sure we covered the stories that the other radio stations didn't cover," said Moore.

The station attracted some of the best funk musicians on the airwaves at that time. They often passed by to drop off new music that reflected the community it broadcast to.

"WCIN was the only game in town so the handful of folks that we had on air was who we were dealing with myself, Lincoln, Frank Bailey," says Everett Cork, Program Manager at WCIN-AM.

The station was also a big hit with the King of Soul, James Brown. He would often pop in to drop off a new hit.

"Kings records you know James Brown used to record and it was not odd to see him come down to WCIN," says Cork.

The tunes at the time were what we would consider classics today, with some of those hits coming from Ohio natives.

"Al Green was hot, the Spinners were hot, O'Jays were hot," says Ware.

The popularity of WCIN had grown so much Cincinnati Bell says their phone lines were tied up throughout the city, giving WCIN first use of 421-NEWS for listener story ideas.

"Back then it was innocent, Radio was young and innocent. Radio stations were everything to people back then," says Ware.

The radio station laid the foundation for the urban community, paving the way for Funk and R&B stations to become more mainstream.

While the station is now radio silent, WCIN-AM says the legacy will last forever.

