WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds rally in Florida - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds rally in Florida

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Donald Trump (File) Donald Trump (File)
FOX19 -

MOBILE USERS watch live at this link.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at 5 p.m. at a hanger in Melbourne, Florida. This would be his first election-style rally since his thank-you tour after his victory in November. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly