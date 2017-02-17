WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds rally in Florida

MOBILE USERS watch live at this link.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at 5 p.m. at a hanger in Melbourne, Florida. This would be his first election-style rally since his thank-you tour after his victory in November.

Getting ready to leave for Melbourne, Florida. See you all soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2017

