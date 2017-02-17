WATCH: Tucker Barnhart learns baby's gender in adorable video - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

WATCH: Tucker Barnhart learns baby's gender in adorable video

A Cincinnati Reds catcher has revealed whether his baby will be a boy or a girl in an adorable way.

Tucker Barnhart tweeted the announcement Friday morning, saying "Baseballs or PomPoms?"

The video shows Barnhart hitting a baseball to reveal the big surprise.

Barnhart tweeted on Valentine's Day that hea nd his wife are expecting the new addition September 1.

