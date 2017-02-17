Reds' Mesoraco: I want to catch

Former All-Star catcher Devin Mesoraco isn’t ready to change positions despite missing the majority for the last two seasons with injuries.

An All-Star in 2014, Mesoraco only played 23 games in 2015 and 16 games in ’16 because of shoulder and hip problems.

“I never really thought ‘why me’ or anything like that,” said Mesoraco before the Reds first full-team work out of spring training. “Things happen. Nothing I can do about it, move on and be ready when my time’s called.”

It’s been suggested, and experimented by the Reds, that Mesoraco would attempt to change positions, perhaps to the outfield, to ease some of the physical stress off his body to keep him healthy and his powerful bat in the Reds line-up.

“All I ever thought about doing is catching,” said Mesoraco. “I think I’ve been fairly open that if the organization wanted me to move to another position, I’d be happy to, but I have to show that I’m the same guy (at the plate) before the crosses anybody’s mind. You don’t want somebody who’s not going to produce at a corner outfield spot.”

Mesoraco hit 25 home runs in his break out 2014 season, but has only one home run in the two seasons since. He says the team is easing him into camp, but that he physically feels fine.

“I definitely feel like I can still catch. I don’t feel like my hips are going to be a factor. Not once has any doctor said that I’m going to have any trouble behind the plate because of my hips. It shouldn’t give me any trouble from here on out.”

