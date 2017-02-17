Cincinnati Zoo: Tiger cubs are growing up fast

Visitors should be able to see the cubs in the spring. (Provided, Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)

The Cincinnati Zoo’s three Malayan tiger cubs that were born two weeks ago are gaining weight and doing well.

“They’re fed by nursery staff six times a day and have already graduated from two to three ounces per feeding,” Mike Dulaney, curator of mammals at the Cincinnati Zoo said in a written statement Friday. “Before they open their eyes, they usually just eat and sleep. Now that they can see where they’re going, they will start to become more active.”

One of the zoo’s new cubs, referred to as “Number One,” until the genders are known and names are issued is going through chiropractic treatment due to the young tiger having issues keeping its head up.

The cubs are being taken care of in the zoo’s nursery and will move to the cat exhibit once they’re weaned and no longer need constant care. Zoo officials say visitors should be able to see the sub early in the spring.

