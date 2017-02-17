Girl killed in NKY hit-skip was resident of nearby children's home

A girl hit and killed on the AA Highway Wednesday was a resident of a nearby children's home, according to the facility's director.

The girl, who has not been identified, was struck by two vehicles near California Crossroads, according to police. Holly Hill Children's Home is located about 1.5 miles away.

The victim had left campus without permission, according to Jonathan Adee, Director of the Holly Hill Childrens Services. She is "over the age of 16," Adee said.

The driver of the first striking vehicle did not stop, according to police.

"Investigators believe the juvenile was lying on the roadway in a dimly lit area at the point she was struck by the second vehicle," Campbell County Police wrote in a press release.

The first driver, identified as Harley David Edgley, turned himself in 24 hours after the collision and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

The second driver stayed at the scene and cooperated fully with police, according to police.

Under Kentucky law, drivers involved in pedestrian accidents must stop to investigate the nature of the collision and/or render aid.

Campbell County police are asking for the public's help in determining Edgley's whereabouts and activities before and after the collision.

"The Holly Hill family is devastated by this incident;. Our focus is on providing support to the girl’s family, to our other residents and to our staff. We are of course cooperating fully with Campbell County Police and state agencies. Nothing like this has ever happened in our 133 year history," read a statement from Holly Hill.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Police Department at: 859-547-3100

