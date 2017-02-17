Man arrested, accused of Valentine's Day shooting in Mt. Auburn

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man in Mt. Auburn Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Donald Campbell was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the 200 block of McCormick Place. He died on the scene.

Twenty-year-old Malik Peeples was taken into custody Friday and was charged with murder.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Crimestoppers at: 513-352-3040

Or text "CINTIP" plus your message to: 274637

