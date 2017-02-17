Authorities investigating fatal crash in Bond Hill

Authorities are investigating after a fatal crash at the intersection of Paddock and Rosemore in Bond Hill on Friday.

Police said the accident involved a van and a semi. The accident happened around 2 p.m.

William Tucker, 26, who was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse south on Paddock Rd. when he failed to control his vehicle, went left of center, and struck a semi traveling north on Paddock.

Tucker sustained critical injuries. He was transported to UC Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The semi driver, 49-year-old Shawn McAninch was uninjured in the crash.

Excessive speed or impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The traffic Unit is continuing the investigation.

