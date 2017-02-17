Seventh St. closing Sunday from Walnut to Main - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Seventh St. closing Sunday from Walnut to Main

Seventh Street will be closed between Walnut and Main streets Sunday, Feb. 19, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. so crews may install HVAC equipment atop the Aronoff Center.

Motorists on Seventh will be detoured south on Walnut, east on Fifth, north on Main to Seventh again. 

The closure will not affect operation of the Cincinnati Bell Connector.

Access to the Aronoff will be allowed via entrances on Walnut and Main streets.

Access to the Olympic Garage will be allowed via Walnut Street. A law enforcement officer will be on site to flag temporary two-way traffic in and out of the garage.

Pedestrian access will be allowed via the north sidewalk along Seventh.

Detour signs will be posted near the site to help direct motorists around the closure.

