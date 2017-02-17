Local church leaders team up to fight back against crime

Police on the scene of a shooting at Vine Street at Mitchell. (FOX19 NOW)

It has been a violent and deadly week in Cincinnati. In the past 24 hours there have been five shootings and two homicides.

Community leaders said they have had enough. Now, they are fighting back to end the gun violence.

"Our community is in such a tragic crisis state,“ said Pastor Lesley Jones of Truth and Destiny Covenant Ministries.

Hours before church leaders gathered at the Church of Living God on Friday, there was a shooting on the 1500 block of Vine St. in Over The Rhine. On Thursday there were also two shootings on Vine Street.

Pamela Hacker died after she was gunned down on the 3900 block. Three miles away Casey Roby was shot to death in his car.

Pastor Jones said this violence is destroying the city.

"I'm very concerned we just had a gentleman arrested who made a statement that he could get a gun as easy as he could go to the store to buy a Pepsi Cola," he said.

Their solution to getting guns off the street is their Gift for Guns Buyback program.

Any person who turns in a handgun will get a $100 Kroger gift card and $50 for rifles.

"We know that not everyone is going to turn in their weapons but there will be some and if we can just save one life by this initiative we've done something," said Pastor Peterson Mingo of Christ Temple Baptist Church.

The program is now entering its fourth year, so far they've collected about 350 guns. However, they know more must be done to reduce violence then pulling some guns off the street.

They said the community has to ditch the "no snitching" mentality.

"Dr. Martin Luther King said there comes a time when silence is betrayal," said Pastor Jones.

Jones said when people witness crimes in their neighborhood they have to speak up and take back their community.

The Gift for Guns - Gun Buyback event will be held on Monday Feb. 20 from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Truth and Destiny Covenant Ministries on 2645 W. North Bend Road.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.