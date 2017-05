The Taste of Belgium is now selling Fiona cookies in honor of the premature baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Pastry Chef Lisa Kindle came up with the specialty cookie. FOX19 NOW was able to find some at the Taste Belgium at Findlay Market.

An employee there said that the Fiona cookie will be around at least through the weekend.

In addition its Findlay Market location, you can find Taste of Belgium at Rookwood, Over-the-Rhine, Corryville and The Banks.

