Police: Man responsible for majority of heroin trafficking in Brown Co. arrested

The man responsible for a major percent of the heroin traffic in Brown County is behind bars, Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force Commander John Burke said.

Gary Schmid, 30, is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and trafficking in heroin. He is also charged with possession of heroin and tampering with evidence.

Burke said Schmid supplied about 40 other dealers, and this task force is happy to have him off the streets.

“We got a sizable amount of heroin, and U.S. currency, and firearms, and cars, and we're able to bring this all to Brown County. This is a subject that had probably 35 to 40 customers in Brown County, did a lot of his work in trafficking in Brown County, so we feel really good about at least being able to cut off that supply.

Burke said that the street value of the drugs in Brown County supplied by Schmid amounted to millions of dollars of drugs sold every year.

Schmid pleaded not guilty to the charges on Feb. 15 and remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with tips can reach out to the Brown County Drug & Major Crime Task Force.

