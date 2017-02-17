Shootings up in Cincinnati, 5 in just over 24 hours

According to police the number of shootings is up over last year. As of Thursday, the number of shootings stood at 57, that's up from 31 at the same point last year.

FOX19 NOW talked with City Councilman Chris Smitherman, the head of the Law and Public Safety Committee, about the situation.

"Shootings year over year are up 80 percent. Obviously we are concerned. There are a couple of factors - one is the weather. We've had a warm period of time and for whatever reason we get spikes in crime in that period of time," he said.

Is it true that people out enjoying the good weather contributes to crime? Some experts said yes and it has to do with intent and opportunity.

"With warmer weather you have more people out, so there are more potential victims that are available for street crime, and even burglaries at home because people open their windows at home or they will leave their house and windows open which is an easier target for burglars," Police Training Expert Gene Ferrara said.

Smitherman said another problem is that people don't come forward. He said sometimes victims who are shot will not cooperate with police.

