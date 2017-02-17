KKK fliers showing up in Grant Co. communities

The Ku Klux Klan appears to be targeting communities around Grant County.

Earlier this week, fliers were dropped in yards and driveways in an area of Dry Ridge, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The fliers appear to be a message for membership recruitment.

"It does make the residents uneasy when they do come to town. We receive multiple calls,” said Grant County Chief Deputy Brian Maines.

The fliers say “The KKK Wants You” and “Confederate White Knights.” In the middle of the handout is a hooded figure.

The Sheriff’s Office told FOX19 NOW that the fliers were found around Dry Ridge Mount Zion Road inside plastic bags with bird seed, likely to weigh the bags down.



"It kind of looks like that Uncle Sam poster - "The United States Military Wants You,” said Dry Ridge resident Heather Ezell.

On the poster is a phone number with a 260 area code. That area code belongs to the northeast corner of Indiana.

No one answered when FOX19 NOW called the number to see why Dry Ridge was targeted with the fliers. However, there was a voicemail recording that said things such as:

“We are a white patriotic organization. Membership is now open to white America. God bless America and long live the Klan.”



"Once or twice a year the KKK will come to town and stand on a populated corner and hand out fliers,” Maines said.

Some are surprised this is going on around town.



"I just think people that do get those in their front yard need to just throw them away and just turn the other cheek,” Ezell told FOX19 NOW.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.