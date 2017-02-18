Police investigating shooting near downtown bar

Cincinnati Police were investigating a downtown shooting Saturday.

It happened around 2 a.m. outside Prvlgd Lounge & Bistro on W. 5th St.

Police said a fight broke out inside the bar, continued outside and that's when someone opened fire, shooting a man in the foot.

The victim was taken the hospital and is expected to be recover.

No word on any arrests.

