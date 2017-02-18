Children's Kindness March takes over Fountain Square

A different kind of march filled Fountain Square on Saturday.

The Children's Kindness March is all about positive messaging and was held in conjunction with National Random Acts of Kindness Week.

"A little bit of kindness can go a long way," said Terrence Burke with Wumpmucket Puppets. "It doesn't hurt anyone to show kindness and be happy and try to be neighborly."

The group marched from Fountain Square to the carousel at Smale Park.

There was no political agenda for the march, but organizers hoped to promote kindness, positivity and compassion to children.

"It gives us all hope for the future generation and make everyone have a better place and better neighborhood," said Burke.

