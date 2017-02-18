Police: Woman overdosed in gas station bathroom with infant

An Independence woman is accused of overdosing on heroin in a gas station bathroom with her one-month-old baby.

Lauren Bedford, 27, is charged with endangering children and possessing drug abuse instruments.

She overdosed in a Thorntons bathroom on Feb. 17, placing her infant child at "substantial risk of harm and lack of care," according to court documents.

Bedford's bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.