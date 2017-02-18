Cronin wins 300th game in UC blowout of Tulsa

Five different Bearcats reached double figures on Saturday as UC trounced Tulsa 80-60 delivering Mick Cronin his 300th career victory as a head coach.



Cronin, at just 45 years old, has more wins than any other current head college basketball coach at his age or younger. He underplayed

the significance of what 300 means after a mid-court ceremony to celebrate his achievement, but Cronin admitted postgame that he’s

learned a lot about what it takes to win growing up around some of the best in the game.





"I know what wins games,” said Cronin after UC’s 24th straight win at home. “I grew up learning from my father as a coach, Jim Leon at Woodward, and of course Bob Huggins and Rick Pitino. I've been around what it takes to win."



"How young he is and how driven he is, it's really nice to be there for him and win his 300th game for him,” said Kyle Washington, who led UC with 18 points. “So, he's done so much for all of us. We appreciate him at all times."



"This is his mindset. He's thinking, 300 now…he wants 300 more,” said Jacob Evans after scoring 17 points in the win. “He has that chip on his shoulder. He's going to stay after us and we want to keep winning for him."



Cronin implied that nothing was said to the team about his milestone after the game. His players echoed that message. The Bearcats, now 24-3 overall and 13-1 in the conference, remain focused on what they hope to do in March, but every player did sign a special “300th career win” commemorative basketball given to Cronin by UC Athletic Director Mike Bohn.



It’s quite a keepsake for a coach, but Cronin pushed back on any notion that he would keep the ball as a trophy.



“My house doesn't have that type of stuff. My daughter’s pictures are all over the house. My staff will use it for recruiting. In all seriousness, I should be better at that stuff, but my house is just pictures of my daughter.”



